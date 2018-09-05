PALMER (CBS) – Developers released more information Wednesday about a destination water park being planned off the Mass Pike in Palmer.

The $650 million “Palmer Water Park Resort-Spa and Sports Complex” would stay open year-round and feature a whitewater tubing river park, hotel and two indoor water parks. It is also anticipated to bring 2,000 jobs to town.

Palmer has been trying to develop the 250 acres of land off Exit 8 for years and town officials talked up plans for a “Disney type resort water park” back in March.

The development team includes project manager Skanska USA, which built Gillette Stadium, and Palmer Sports Group’s Michael J. D’Amato, who managed the construction of a hotel tower at Foxwoods.

Developers say they hope to attract “millions” of potential visitors from the East Coast to Palmer.

“This destination water park, sports resort and spa will draw visitors from throughout the northeast,” said Winthrop Knox, a water park designer with Palmer Sports Group, in a statement. “The strategic location of the resort near the confluence of the Massachusetts Turnpike and close in proximity Routes 84 and 91 will make it a convenient destination offering sports recreation to meet a growing demand for this kind of recreation.”

The next step for developers is to work with town and regional officials to make the water park a reality.