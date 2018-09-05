Campaign 2018:Live MA Primary Election Results, Including Town-By-Town Breakdown
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Moose, Vermont

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s moose biologist says brain-worm parasites and not onlookers probably caused the death of a moose that had drowned in Lake Champlain after swimming across about a 6-mile stretch of the lake from New York to South Hero.

Officials had suggested the exhausted moose was forced back into the water by people who had crowded around it to take photographs.

moose vermont drowns Biologist: Brain Worm Likely Caused Death Of Drowned Moose Surrounded By Crowd

The moose that later drowned in a Vermont lake (Photo credit: Bernadette Toth)

Vermont moose biologist Cedric Alexander tells the Burlington Free Press that moose infected with brain worms are often disoriented and unable to coordinate their body movements.

Alexander says exhaustion might have played a role, but the animal’s actions suggested neurological damage.

He says “there’s no way it’s just going to swim out and drown unless it’s being chased by a power boat.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s