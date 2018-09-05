Campaign 2018:Live MA Primary Election Results, Including Town-By-Town Breakdown
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By Jon Keller
Filed Under:Ayanna Pressley, Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Michael Capuano

BOSTON (CBS) – Barely two-in-ten of us bothered to vote in Tuesday’s party primaries, so I hope the rest of you are content with the choices we made. And even though a small minority of us went to the polls, you’re still talking about tens of thousands of voters speaking out, far more than any poll, so it’s well worth taking a moment to reflect on the message those voters sent.

Check: Primary Election Results

For starters, the much-touted wave of generational change within the Democratic Party was for real. Ten-term incumbent Mike Capuano didn’t do anything wrong, really. He just got older, and ran afoul of a motivated core of voter dissatisfaction with the lack of fresh air in local politics.

pressley2 Keller @ Large: Massachusetts Voters Message Change Cant Wait

Ayanna Pressley. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley couldn’t match Capuano’s experience or endorsements, but she had some things he didn’t – a new face, and a different set of experiences as a woman of color. She put her best foot forward in this race, and was rewarded.

Another Boston City Councilor, Josh Zakim, will have to regroup after losing his effort to unseat longtime incumbent Secretary of State Bill Galvin. Not enough voters were persuaded that Galvin had done as poor a job as Zakim claimed, and Zakim did little to educate them on his own accomplishments. The baby boomers will have to give way at some point, but just being younger isn’t enough, or at least it wasn’t for Zakim.

state Keller @ Large: Massachusetts Voters Message Change Cant Wait

Bill Galvin and Josh Zakim. (WBZ-TV graphic)

But when you put the Pressley upset together with the defeat of a couple of veteran members of the House leadership on Beacon Hill, the chant at Pressley headquarters Tuesday night may be prescient – “change can’t wait.”

Please share your analysis of the results with me, via email at keller@wbztv.com, or use Twitter, @kelleratlarge.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s