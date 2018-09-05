Campaign 2018:Live MA Primary Election Results, Including Town-By-Town Breakdown
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elizabeth Warren, Geoff Diehl

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Senator Elizabeth Warren and her Republican challenger state Rep. Geoff Diehl have agreed to three debates before the November election.

The first one is scheduled for Oct. 21 and sponsored by a consortium of western Massachusetts media outlets. The second debate will be held Oct. 30. A third, as yet unscheduled debate, will be sponsored by WBZ-TV.

warren diehl Elizabeth Warren, Geoff Diehl Agree To 3 Debates In Mass. Senate Race

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and State Rep. Geoff Diehl. (WBZ-TV.)

Diehl defeated two other candidates to win the Republican nomination Tuesday.

Warren is hoping to win a second six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s