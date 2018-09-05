BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Senator Elizabeth Warren and her Republican challenger state Rep. Geoff Diehl have agreed to three debates before the November election.

The first one is scheduled for Oct. 21 and sponsored by a consortium of western Massachusetts media outlets. The second debate will be held Oct. 30. A third, as yet unscheduled debate, will be sponsored by WBZ-TV.

Diehl defeated two other candidates to win the Republican nomination Tuesday.

Warren is hoping to win a second six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

