CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Two of the top three colleges in the United States are in Cambridge, a new report says.

Niche evaluated more than 1,000 schools for its latest “Best Colleges in America” ranking released Wednesday. Coming in at No 1. is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which is also ranked as the best value college in the country.

MIT gets many As or A+s across the board from Niche when it comes to education and even the “party scene,” and only earns Bs in athletics, campus food and safety. The median earnings six years after graduating from MIT is over $94,000 a year, Niche says.

Finishing third this year is Harvard University. Niche says Harvard is the hardest college to get into in America, with an acceptance rate of just 5 percent. More than 95 percent of students tell Niche they felt confident they would find a job in their field after graduation.

Niche based its rankings on a number of factors including academics, student earnings and debt, professor quality and diversity.

Here’s a list of Niche’s Top 5 colleges – check out the full list here.