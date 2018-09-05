BOSTON (CBS) — Eighty-five percent of American teens are plagued by acne but researchers believe that one a day a vaccine could spare millions of people from pimples.

For many acne is just an occasional nuisance but for others, it can lead to scars, both physical and emotional.

It’s not ready for prime time yet, but scientists at UC San Diego have created a vaccine that uses antibodies to target a toxin produced by the bacteria on the skin that leads to acne. The vaccine has been shown to reduce bacterial counts and inflammation in mice and human skin samples.

Current acne treatments can cause unwanted side effects. This approach would presumably be less toxic because it specifically targets the bacteria that leads to acne.

The vaccine still needs to be tested on humans but could be available in three to five years.