BOSTON (CBS) – In a state known for supporting long-time incumbents, several candidates in Tuesday’s Primary are hoping it will usher in a new generation of Democrats.

Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley wants to unseat 10-term incumbent Rep. Mike Capuano for the 7th Congressional Seat. Pressley, 44, was the first black woman elected to Boston City Council.

“Proud that we were able to offer this district a choice for the first time in a generation,” Pressley said after voting on Tuesday.

Dan Koh, 33, is hoping his young age and self-proclaimed progressive ideas will set him apart from the nine other contenders seeking to replace retiring Congresswoman Niki Tsongas in the 3rd District.

“I think people are really excited about a new generation of voters coming to D.C., offering a different perspective, showing new energy and a new drive to really fight for the America that got us here,” Koh said.

Boston City Councilor Josh Zakim, 34, who is running to dethrone Secretary of State William Galvin, says the election of President Trump woke younger people up to the political process.

“The battles we thought were fought and won, whether we’re talking about issues around civil rights, voting rights, a woman’s right to choose, are very much in danger from the Trump, corporate Supreme Court, and we need elected officials at every level of government who are going to stand up for our values,” Zakim said.

Galvin, who was first elected to state office in 1975, says he stands by his record.

“I’m proud of my record of making it easier to vote,” he said.

And Rep. Capuano argues that the idea of a younger, more progressive shift in the Democratic Party is nothing more than a made up narrative.

“I hope to disappoint you all very much,” Capuano said.