Filed Under:Local TV, Maine

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (CBS) –Two men wanted in connection with a Maine break-in and the death of a dog are now in custody. Winter Harbor Police said Nathan Burke and Justin Chipman turned themselves in Tuesday, just days after police publicly identified them as suspects.

winter bar harbor dog death pd pic of suspects 2 Men Turn Themselves In After Maine Dog Is Found Dead, SUV Damaged

Nathan Burke and Justin Chipman are wanted in connection with the incident. (Image credit: Winter Harbor police)

Last Thursday, the owners of Franky, a six-year-old pug/Boston terrier mix, discovered he was missing, as was their Hummer SUV, police said.

The dog’s body later washed up on the shoreline of a private residence and the Hummer was found with several thousand dollars worth of damage.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Burke, 37, of Hancock, and Chipman, 22, of Winter Harbor.

“The Winter Harbor Police send our thoughts and prayers to Phil Torrey and his family over the loss of “Franky”. We will continue to work tirelessly to bring this to resolution for you and our community,” Winter Harbor Police wrote on Facebook Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s