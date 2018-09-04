WINTER HARBOR, Maine (CBS) –Two men wanted in connection with a Maine break-in and the death of a dog are now in custody. Winter Harbor Police said Nathan Burke and Justin Chipman turned themselves in Tuesday, just days after police publicly identified them as suspects.

Last Thursday, the owners of Franky, a six-year-old pug/Boston terrier mix, discovered he was missing, as was their Hummer SUV, police said.

The dog’s body later washed up on the shoreline of a private residence and the Hummer was found with several thousand dollars worth of damage.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Burke, 37, of Hancock, and Chipman, 22, of Winter Harbor.

“The Winter Harbor Police send our thoughts and prayers to Phil Torrey and his family over the loss of “Franky”. We will continue to work tirelessly to bring this to resolution for you and our community,” Winter Harbor Police wrote on Facebook Friday.