BOSTON (CBS) — Before Tom Brady suits up for Week 1 of his 19th NFL season, the Patriots quarterback is going to give us all another look into his life.

Brady is set to drop another installment of his web series “Tom Vs. Time” Wednesday afternoon on Facebook Watch. This epilogue of the series he released in January will take a close look at Brady’s offseason, in which the quarterback took some time away from football to be with his family.

“When I look at the last six moths, it’s the first time I’ve taken a little break,” Brady said in the trailer.

But when Brady was done jet-skiing with his wife and kids in Qatar, he was hard at work training for the new season. We see Brady hit the weight room (yes, he was actually lifting weights in the clip) and running on the beach.

He also seems to silence those who say he isn’t having any fun as a Patriot.

“If I’m going to do something at this point, it’s going to be because I enjoy it,” he says. “It’s [expletive] going to be hard to do. I think it’s going to be very hard to do.”

What exactly is Brady talking about when he says it’s going to be hard? Maybe he’s discussing putting up MVP numbers as a 41-year-old, but it’s much more likely he’s talking about getting back to the Super Bowl. We’ll find out at noon on Wednesday.

