BOSTON (CBS) — The season opener is just days away, and Bill Belichick is still tinkering with his roster.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots waived wide receiver Amara Darboh, just days after picking him up via waiver claim.

Source: the Patriots have waived WR Amara Darboh, claimed off of waivers on Sunday. They are now at four receivers on the 53-man roster again. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 4, 2018

That move was reportedly injury-related:

#Patriots are waiving WR Amara Darboh, as @FieldYates said. Source adds that Darboh is having surgery today. Unclear what type but that’s the reason for the transaction and his short stint in NE. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 4, 2018

The Patriots reportedly filled that newly vacated roster spot with offensive lineman Brian Schwenke, whom they cut on Saturday. That news was reported by Mike Reiss.

Veteran C/G Brian Schwenke re-signed with the Patriots today, per a source. He wore No. 63 at practice. Schwenke was with the team in training camp. Adds another layer of interior backup depth along with Ted Karras. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 4, 2018

Schwenke has spent the previous five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, where he started 30 games.

