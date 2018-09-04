  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Amara Darboh, Brian Schwenke, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The season opener is just days away, and Bill Belichick is still tinkering with his roster.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots waived wide receiver Amara Darboh, just days after picking him up via waiver claim.

That move was reportedly injury-related:

The Patriots reportedly filled that newly vacated roster spot with offensive lineman Brian Schwenke, whom they cut on Saturday. That news was reported by Mike Reiss.

Schwenke has spent the previous five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, where he started 30 games.

Tune in to Patriots-Texans Sunday afternoon on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots! Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, and after the game catch Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s press conferences LIVE on Patriots 5th Quarter!

