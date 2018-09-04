BOSTON (CBS) — The season opener is just days away, and Bill Belichick is still tinkering with his roster.
According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots waived wide receiver Amara Darboh, just days after picking him up via waiver claim.
That move was reportedly injury-related:
The Patriots reportedly filled that newly vacated roster spot with offensive lineman Brian Schwenke, whom they cut on Saturday. That news was reported by Mike Reiss.
Schwenke has spent the previous five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, where he started 30 games.
