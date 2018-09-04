BOSTON (CBS) — Interested in being in a movie with Meryl Streep and Emma Watson? ‘Little Women’ will be filming in Boston this October through December and they are looking for extras.

The film is directed by Greta Gerwig who also directed ‘Ladybird.’

Extras Casting Director Kendall Cooper is looking for men, women, and children of all ethnicities and ages. Specifically, Cooper is looking for:

Men with beards, facial hair, and shaggy hair (1” – 5” length)

Women with natural hair (no highlights/colors)

Children and teenagers age 1-17 years old

An open call for SAG/AFTRA members will be on Saturday from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Non-union actors can submit their application through email.

For more information, visit the Kendal Cooper Casting – New England Facebook page.