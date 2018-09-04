  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — The man accused of grabbing a 12-year-old boy in front of the child’s mother at Boston’s Castle Island appeared in South Boston District Court Tuesday. Wilfin Medina, 29, was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and be held on $25,000 bail.

He had just been released from a mental hospital days before the Labor Day incident, according to a court psychologist.

castle island sign Man Accused Of Grabbing Boy At Castle Island To Undergo Mental Health Evaluation

Castle Island. (WBZ-TV)

Medina faced charges of assault and battery, breach of the peace, and attempt to commit a crime.

Following his arrest, State Police said Medina had been “behaving erratically. Specifically, the man was making bizarre and non-sensical statements.”

castle island Man Accused Of Grabbing Boy At Castle Island To Undergo Mental Health Evaluation

Police arrested a man for attempted child abduction on Castle Island. (WBZ-TV)

After the boy’s mother asked Medina to leave, he did not then he grabbed the boy’s arm. “The woman then pushed the man away and told him not to touch her son. The man then walked away in the direction of a nearby playground,” said State Police.

