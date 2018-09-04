BOSTON (CBS) — A woman hiking at Acadia National Park in Maine was rescued from Dorr Mountain after she was injured Monday. Maine Forest Rangers used a “helicopter short-haul rescue” to help the woman off the mountain while a Bar Harbor ambulance waited nearby.

The call to rescue a woman who had injured her leg came in around 7 a.m. According to the Bangor Daily News, the hiker is a 53-year-old Boston woman.

She had been hiking up the Ladder Trail with a few other people when a falling rock landed on her leg. The rock was likely between 200-300 pounds.

Rescue crews reached her within a half-hour then decided to call in a helicopter after surveying her injury and the steep terrain that surrounded the group.

No word yet on the woman’s condition.