WINTER HARBOR, Maine (CBS) – Police are actively searching for two men in connection with a Maine break-in and the death of a dog.

Winter Harbor police said the break-in happened on Thursday. The owners discovered their 6-year-old pug/Boston Terrier mix Franky was missing, as was their Hummer SUV.

The Hummer was later found with several thousand dollars worth of damage. The dog’s body washed up on the shoreline of a private residence.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued for 37-year-old Nathan A. Burke, of Hancock, and 22-year-old Justin T. Chipman, of Steuben and Winter Harbor.

winter bar harbor dog death pd pic of suspects Dog Found Dead After Maine Break In; Arrest Warrants Issued For Suspects

Nathan Burke and Justin Chipman are wanted in connection with the incident. (Image credit: Winter Harbor police)

Anyone who has seen them is asked to call authorities at 207-667-8866.

