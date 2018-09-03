WINTER HARBOR, Maine (CBS) – Police are actively searching for two men in connection with a Maine break-in and the death of a dog.

Winter Harbor police said the break-in happened on Thursday. The owners discovered their 6-year-old pug/Boston Terrier mix Franky was missing, as was their Hummer SUV.

The Hummer was later found with several thousand dollars worth of damage. The dog’s body washed up on the shoreline of a private residence.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued for 37-year-old Nathan A. Burke, of Hancock, and 22-year-old Justin T. Chipman, of Steuben and Winter Harbor.

Anyone who has seen them is asked to call authorities at 207-667-8866.