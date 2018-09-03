  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Tiffany Chan
Filed Under:Weymouth

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A South Shore car dealership was targeted by thieves who stripped the tires and rims off several Hondas.

Police were called to Ocean Honda off Main Street at around midnight Monday after they were tipped off by someone who noticed a suspicious driver in the area. Officers found several cars with their tires stolen and some had their windows smashed in.

weymouth dealership tires stripped Thieves Strip Tires, Rims Off Several Hondas At Weymouth Dealership

A Weymouth car dealership was targeted by thieves who stripped the tires and rims off several Hondas. (WBZ-TV)

A woman who lives behind the dealership told WBZ-TV that they were woken up by a loud commotion at around the same time.

“I did hear a noise, like almost breaking glass and sounded like a door opening and I was concerned that maybe it was my property,” said Ginger Batts.

Across the street, police discovered cars propped up by a jack with its tires missing and shattered glass on the ground.

weymouth car break ins 2 Thieves Strip Tires, Rims Off Several Hondas At Weymouth Dealership

Thieves stripped the tires and rims from several cars. (WBZ-TV)

As police search for the suspects, neighbors said they’re on high alert.

“It’s a little disconcerting to know that while I was sleeping, someone was right across the street doing something like that,” said Batts.

The dealership’s manager declined to comment about whether there are surveillance cameras on the property.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s