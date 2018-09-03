WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A South Shore car dealership was targeted by thieves who stripped the tires and rims off several Hondas.

Police were called to Ocean Honda off Main Street at around midnight Monday after they were tipped off by someone who noticed a suspicious driver in the area. Officers found several cars with their tires stolen and some had their windows smashed in.

A woman who lives behind the dealership told WBZ-TV that they were woken up by a loud commotion at around the same time.

“I did hear a noise, like almost breaking glass and sounded like a door opening and I was concerned that maybe it was my property,” said Ginger Batts.

Across the street, police discovered cars propped up by a jack with its tires missing and shattered glass on the ground.

As police search for the suspects, neighbors said they’re on high alert.

“It’s a little disconcerting to know that while I was sleeping, someone was right across the street doing something like that,” said Batts.

The dealership’s manager declined to comment about whether there are surveillance cameras on the property.