BOSTON (CBS) — In need of a point guard, the Phoenix Suns are reportedly trying to pry Terry Rozier away from the Boston Celtics this offseason.

Phoenix is on a mission to land a “front tier point guard” this summer to add to their young mix, and Rozier is just one of their targets according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM:

Suns have definitely been trying to trade for a front tier point guard – Lillard, Walker, Rozier – but to no avail. Situation at point guard now is not ideal and Phoenix will have to make a trade but Milwaukee pick that they own is not that valuable. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) August 31, 2018

Given Rozier is still on the Celtics, it appears Danny Ainge doesn’t want to trade away one of his promising young guards (or he doesn’t like what the Suns are offering up). But this isn’t the first time “Scary Terry” has been in trade rumors since his incredible run last postseason. With his stock extremely high around the league, there was chatter that the C’s were shopping Rozier as they looked to move up on draft night. That obviously didn’t happen, as Boston stood pat and drafted Robert Williams III with the 27th overall pick.

But this probably not the last time the fourth-year guard will be mentioned in trade rumors.

Rozier showed that he can be a solid starting point guard in the NBA in the playoffs, averaging 16.5 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds during Boston’s run to the Eastern Conference finals. With Rozier set to be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, a healthy Kyrie Irving returning, and some future luxury tax implications facing the Celtics, trade rumors will likely continue to surround the young guard.

While Ainge could probably get a nice little return for Rozier, hanging onto him wouldn’t be a terrible idea either. Rozier will be back on the bench with Irving back in the mix, but he still figures to play an important reserve role on a team looking to compete for a title. Rozier gives Boston some important depth for the upcoming season should Irving’s balky knee decide to act up again during the season. And further down the line, he could be a possible replacement for Irving should the All-Star bolt via free agency next summer (and a much cheaper one at that).

The Celtics will begin training camp in a few weeks and chances are Rozier will be with them when the fun tips off. But with Rozier’s stock still high, and Ainge always looking for deals to help the current team, we probably haven’t heard the last of these Rozier trade rumors.