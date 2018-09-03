WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory In Place For Much Of Massachusetts
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Jets, NFL, Sports News

By Dennis Waszak Jr., AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sam Darnold will start at quarterback in the New York Jets’ season-opening game at Detroit on Monday night.

The 21-year-old Darnold will be the youngest quarterback to start in Week 1 since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

The announcement Monday by coach Todd Bowles comes as no surprise as the rookie was solid while starting the Jets’ second and third preseason games.

New York traded Teddy Bridgewater to New Orleans last week, and Darnold then sat out the preseason finale at Philadelphia — clear signals that the No. 3 overall draft pick would be under center against the Lions.

Darnold was given every opportunity to win the job in a competition with Bridgewater and incumbent Josh McCown, and he didn’t disappoint. He went 29 of 45 for 244 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the preseason.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s