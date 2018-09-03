BOSTON (CBS) — Week 1 of the NFL season is officially here, and soon enough you’ll get to see a new crop of players hit the field for the New England Patriots in a meaningful game.

But if you’ve become accustomed to the jersey numbers you saw during training camp and the preseason, you’ve got some more studying to do ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Houston Texans.

Three of New England’s promising young players have changed their jersey numbers this week, headlined by rookie running back Sony Michel, who has gone from No. 29 to No. 26. Michel didn’t play in the preseason due to a knee issue, but is expected to be ready when the Patriots kick off the new season. He actually wore No. 51 when camp started before changing to No. 29.

There will still be a No. 29 on the field for the Patriots, just on the other side of the ball. Rookie cornerback Duke Dawson has taken over Michel’s No. 29 after wearing the No. 42 jersey during training camp. And fellow rookie corner J.C. Jackson finally has a number all to his own. After wearing No. 34 during camp and the preseason (the same number as running back Rex Burkhead), Jackson will now wear No. 27 for the Patriots.

Newcomers Chad Hansen and Amara Darboh, the two wide receivers the Patriots signed on Sunday, will wear Nos. 16 and 82, respectively.

