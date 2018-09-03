  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston, Copley Square, Labor Day, Local TV, Nick Giovanni

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Unionized workers from across a number of industries are marching in Boston to mark the Labor Day holiday.

Labor unions representing workers in the education, healthcare, building trades and hospitality industries say they’ll rally and march through Copley Square on Monday evening.

Organizers say the march recognizes the achievements of the broader labor movement that the public holiday is meant to celebrate.

It’s also meant to show support for local hotel workers negotiating a new union contract with Marriott.

Labor union officials say the hotel company owns at least seven hotels in Boston and the contract negotiations impact about 5,000 workers.

fightfor15 Workers Set To Come Together For Labor Day March And Rally In Boston

Protesters rally for a higher minimum wage on Labor Day in Boston in 2017. (Carl Stevens/WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

Last year on Labor Day,  workers gathered to rally for a $15 minimum wage across the state.

In June, Gov. Baker signed a bill that would make the minimum wage $15 by 2023. That bill, known as the “grand bargain,” also addressed a permanent tax-free weekend, paid leave, and phasing out holiday pay.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s