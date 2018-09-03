BOSTON (CBS) – U.S. Rep. Mike Capuano, a 10-term incumbent, started with a Labor Day breakfast among union workers at Boston’s Park Plaza hotel.

Capuano says he is running on his record and strong opposition to the policies of the Trump administration.

“Pretty much everything this President has done has been an attack on our philosophies and the values we have. So, therefore I have no choice but to fight him on a regular basis,” Capuano said.

His challenger, Ayanna Pressley, is painting herself as a political outsider. Born in the Midwest, she was the first black woman elected to the Boston City Council.

“I am a candidate that is considered to be disruptive, sort of challenging traditional narratives about who has a right to run and when,” Pressley said.

Pressley says she wants to fight inequality in the 7th District and in Washington D.C.

“Whether it’s environmental injustices, transit inequities, underperforming schools, unequal access to fresh and healthy food, or just having the peace of mind to feel safe in your community,” Pressley said.

Both candidates acknowledge that they are not very far apart on policy. Pressley argues that she is part of a shift towards different leadership in the Democratic Party.

“There’s definitely a shift occurring and I think it has to occur. Our country is at a crossroads. Certainly, the Massachusetts 7th is at a crossroads. So is our Democracy and this party,” she said.