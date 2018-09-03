  • WBZ TVOn Air

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS Philly) — A Hawthorne, New Jersey woman is $2.4 million richer.

She hit the progressive jackpot at the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa on Saturday.

The exact winnings amounted to $2,481,940.75.

The casino says she was playing a “Wheel of Fortune Double Sapphire Gold Spin” game when she hit the jackpot just after 3 p.m.

She bet $10 and amazingly, it was only her first spin.

The lucky woman has requested to remain anonymous.

H/T CBS Philly

