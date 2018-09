BARNSTABLE (CBS) — A 94-year-old man is proving that age is just a number. Charles has sent the new record for oldest person to go skydiving at Skydive Barnstable.

Hitting speeds up to 120 miles per hour, Charles had a safe journey back to earth where he was greeted by friends and family.

He said he has been waiting 50 years to take this jump.

“The best part was when I left the plane, I couldn’t believe…,” said Charles.