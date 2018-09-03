ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Billy Pitt says he and his wife going for a simple Labor Day drive when his two right tires blew on Pleasant Street in Attleboro.

“I just caught one and got two flats and ripped the sides of my tires that’s what happened,” Pitt said.

Pitt is not alone. City officials say more than 24 cars have popped tires because of these raised manhole covers.

“I wasn’t even going fast going slow because of the raised platforms,” Pitt said.

The problem is a $1.1 million dollar pavement project that has taken the city longer than anticipated to complete due to recent heavy rains.

“When the rain stopped we couldn’t get the contractors back over here. We had to wait for them to finish other projects first,” Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said.

The pavement still needs a second layer to level off the manhole covers that causing drivers a lot pain in the wallets.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s now $500 bucks worth of tires easy,” Pitt said.

Cars are trying to avoid the manhole covers by weaving in and out.

“It’s like driving through landmines and you hit them and there goes your tires,” Anthony Thai of Stoughton said.

Anthony Thai says he popped two his tires and damaged his rims last week on this street.

“It cut all the way to the side wall,” Thai said.

The city does have warning signs out. Drivers can file a claim but it’s up to the city solicitor to decide if they get reimbursed.

“It’s frustrating especially when you don’t have the money. It’s another expense just out of the blue,” Pitt said.