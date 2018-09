SEABROOK, N.H. (CBS) – The Coast Guard is searching off the coast of Seabrook, N.H. after receiving a call for a possible missing hang glider in the water.

A blue hang glider and possible person in distress were reported about 600 yards off of Seabrook Beach. No one has been reported missing.

The Seabrook and Hampton fire departments are assisting in the search. The search is taking place with boats and a Coast Guard helicopter.

No further details are currently available.