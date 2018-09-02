  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMNew England Living
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMIncredible Dog Challenge
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, MSPCA, Pet Adoption, Pet Parade

BOSTON (CBS) — A dog and a cat up for adoption through the MSPCA were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

monte Pet Parade: MSPCA

Monte is up for adoption through the MSPCA (WBZ-TV)

Monte is an eight-year-old Yorkshire terrier mix who was surrendered by a family who could no longer care for him. He is in great health and would do well in almost any sort of family.

He is the perfect dog — but he does have bad breath!

whitney Pet Parade: MSPCA

Whitney is up for adoption through the MSPCA (WBZ-TV)

Whitney is a gorgeous gray and white kitten who is about five-months-old. A good Samaritan brought her to the MPSCA after she was found wandering the streets of Boston.

Whitney loves to cuddle and would be a great lap cat.

The MSPCA center on Cape Cod recently gained national attention for helping a family reconnect with their cat after seven years because of a microchip.

Since then, the MPSCA has launched a walk-in microchip clinic at all of their locations. For $15, you can have your pet fit for a microchip, which is fast and easy, to receive peace of mind.

For more information about available pets to help the animals, visit the MSPCA website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s