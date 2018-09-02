BOSTON (CBS) — A dog and a cat up for adoption through the MSPCA were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Monte is an eight-year-old Yorkshire terrier mix who was surrendered by a family who could no longer care for him. He is in great health and would do well in almost any sort of family.

He is the perfect dog — but he does have bad breath!

Whitney is a gorgeous gray and white kitten who is about five-months-old. A good Samaritan brought her to the MPSCA after she was found wandering the streets of Boston.

Whitney loves to cuddle and would be a great lap cat.

The MSPCA center on Cape Cod recently gained national attention for helping a family reconnect with their cat after seven years because of a microchip.

Since then, the MPSCA has launched a walk-in microchip clinic at all of their locations. For $15, you can have your pet fit for a microchip, which is fast and easy, to receive peace of mind.

For more information about available pets to help the animals, visit the MSPCA website.