FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots are bringing in a pair of wide receivers as they look to find depth at a position of need.

New England claimed Amara Darboh off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The team also claimed Chad Hansen from the New York Jets.

Darboh was the 106th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He had eight receptions for 71 yards last season with the Seahawks.

Hansen was a fourth round pick in the same draft as Darboh. Hansen managed nine receptions for 94 yards in 15 games last year.