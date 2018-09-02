BILLERICA (CBS) – It’s an unimaginable loss for the family and friends of 20-year-old Tiana Lozzi. Police say the mother from Lynn was killed when a drunk driver slammed head-on into their vehicle along Route 11 in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

“This process is more than just grieving for Tiana. There’s family member who will be in the hospital for weeks and months on end and Jaxon for the rest of his life doesn’t have his mom,” said Jenny Lynch, a family friend of the victim.

Lozzi was close to graduating college and aspired to be a pharmacy technician, according to her friends.

“She was just taking those steps as a young mom to get her life on track. It’s just tragic that all of that was taken away from her so soon,” said Lynch.

Photos from the crash shows a black pick-up truck completely smashed in. Police say 47-year-old Richard Conrod was behind the wheel and crossed the center lines causing the crash. Four others were in the car with Lozzi and her family, who was following closely behind, was forced to watch the accident unfold.

Conrod is charged with negligent homicide in connection with the deadly crash. Those who knew Lozzi tell us that’s not enough.

“I don’t think there is justice for a senseless act like this. People that choose to drink and drive – there’s no justice for an accident like that,” said Lynch.

Conrod was released on $25,000 personal recognizance bail. He’s set to appear in court next month.