ARLINGTON (CBS) – Three people were arrested on drug charges Saturday night after a road rage incident in Chelsea led police to a car in Arlington.

Around 10 p.m., Chelsea Police contacted officers in Arlington after a driver allegedly flashed a gun. The vehicle involved was registered to an Everett woman who works in Arlington.

A short time later, police spotted the vehicle driving in Arlington. Officers searched the car and found 12 ounces of marijuana in small plastic baggies, a digital scale, and $25,000 cash.

Police arrested Jaylon Butler, Malachi Barnett, and Branden Taylor. All three were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Butler was also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

No gun was found, and Chelsea Police are continuing to investigate the road rage incident.

“This case is an example of many moving parts coming together to affect the proper outcome,” said Arlington Police Chief Frederick Ryan. “All within a span of 25 minutes, two municipal law enforcement agencies, a few miles apart, communicated effectively about a dangerous incident that had just occurred, and officers were able to determine the likely location of the suspects through solid detective work.”