BOSTON (CBS) — About 40 residents living at a Boston University dorm on Commonwealth Avenue were forced to find somewhere else to sleep Saturday night after a fire closed their building. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the Boston Fire Department said.

That person has since been released.

Firefighters responded to the 722 Comm. Ave building around 10 p.m. The fire was contained to one room on the third floor but other parts of the building suffered water damage.

About $200,000 was done in damage, according to the fire department. A university spokesperson details that one apartment had fire and water damage, two other apartments and a cafe had water damage.

The fire caused approx 200,000 in damages. The building suffered water damage and had to be shut down. The @BU_Tweets will provide housing for the approx 40 residents. The FIU is investigating the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/PkvnDS2SUC — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 2, 2018

“We look over into the window, which we then discovered was on our floor, and we can see the glare of inside of the building and a little bit of smoke rising from the window. At that point we realized, this is a pretty serious situation,” said Kai Hellberg, a BU junior.

This weekend was move-in weekend for the university. The cause of the fire is under investigation.