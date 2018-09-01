WEYMOUTH (CBS) – An elderly man who was hit and killed by an SUV Friday afternoon was campaigning for secretary of state Josh Zakim at the time of the crash.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s office identified the victim as 78-year-old Lionel Godbout of Weymouth.

Godbout was walking on Front Street when he was hit by a Buick SUV. The driver of that vehicle stopped.

Zakim’s campaign confirmed to WBZ-TV that Godbout was out with other campaign volunteers when he was hit.

No charges or citations have been filed.