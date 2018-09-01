WATCH LIVEJohn McCain Funeral
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMLucky Dog
    12:30 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Josh Zakim, Local TV, Weymouth

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – An elderly man who was hit and killed by an SUV Friday afternoon was campaigning for secretary of state Josh Zakim at the time of the crash.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s office identified the victim as 78-year-old Lionel Godbout of Weymouth.

weymouth fatal crash ambulance Weymouth Man Hit And Killed By SUV While Campaigning For Josh Zakim

An ambulance responds to the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash in Weymouth. (WBZ-TV)

Godbout was walking on Front Street when he was hit by a Buick SUV. The driver of that vehicle stopped.

Zakim’s campaign confirmed to WBZ-TV that Godbout was out with other campaign volunteers when he was hit.

No charges or citations have been filed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s