STOUGHTON (CBS) – The driver in a May East Bridgewater crash that killed four Stoughton High School students has been charged with driving recklessly and under the influence of marijuana.

allvictims Driver In Crash That Killed 4 Stoughton High School Students Indicted

Eric Sarblah, Nick Joyce, David Bell (Photos courtesy of friends and family)

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced Saturday that Naiquan Hamilton, 18, was indicted on four counts each of manslaughter by motor vehicle, motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence, and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation.

Hamilton, who was 17 at the time, crashed into a tree in the area of West Street in East Bridgewater on May 19 around 4 p.m.

car21 Driver In Crash That Killed 4 Stoughton High School Students Indicted

4 teens were killed and another was injured when a car crashed into a tree in East Bridgewater (WBZ-TV)

Christopher Desir, 17, Eryck Sablah, 17, Nicholas Joyce, 16, and David Bell, 17, all died as a result of the crash. Hamilton suffered injuries in the crash as well.

Hamilton will be arraigned on the charges in Brockton Juvenile Court at a later date. He was indicted as a youthful offender.

