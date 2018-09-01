STOUGHTON (CBS) – The driver in a May East Bridgewater crash that killed four Stoughton High School students has been charged with driving recklessly and under the influence of marijuana.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced Saturday that Naiquan Hamilton, 18, was indicted on four counts each of manslaughter by motor vehicle, motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence, and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation.

Hamilton, who was 17 at the time, crashed into a tree in the area of West Street in East Bridgewater on May 19 around 4 p.m.

Christopher Desir, 17, Eryck Sablah, 17, Nicholas Joyce, 16, and David Bell, 17, all died as a result of the crash. Hamilton suffered injuries in the crash as well.

Hamilton will be arraigned on the charges in Brockton Juvenile Court at a later date. He was indicted as a youthful offender.