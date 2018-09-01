WATCH LIVEJohn McCain Funeral
BOSTON (CBS) — NFL cutdown day has arrived.

Every team in the league has until 4 p.m. to trim their roster to 53 players, a process that started for most teams on Friday. The New England Patriots did so with a trade, freeing up a roster spot by sending safety Jordan Richards to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional draft pick.

But that was just an appetizer for what’s to come Saturday. Here’s a look at all the players the Patriots have parted ways with so far as the roster deadline approaches:

Players Cut By Patriots

Jason King, G (per NESN’s Doug Kyed)

Khalfani Muhammad, RB

Paul Turner, WR

Frank Herron, DL

Ryan Lewis, CB

Devin Lucien, WR

Check back throughout the day as this list will be updates with all the Patriots’ roster moves.

