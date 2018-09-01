BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have opted to keep veteran corner Jason McCourty.

McCourty has reportedly survived Saturday’s roster cuts, making New England’s initial 53-man roster for the 2018 season.

DB Jason McCourty made the Patriots' initial 53-man roster, per source. Anything could still happen tomorrow. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 1, 2018

That was in doubt for much of the preseason as McCourty didn’t see much action with the Patriots’ first-team defense during OTAs, and even more so when the team shifted him to safety (a position he had never played before) in the final two games of the preseason. It will be interesting to see how he fits in to New England’s defensive scheme come Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

The Patriots acquired McCourty, the twin brother of Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty, from the Cleveland Browns back in March. The two teams swapped sixth-round picks as part of the move, which the Patriots pulled off despite the fact McCourty was set to be released. They didn’t want to run the risk of McCourty heading elsewhere on the open market, meaning McCourty will play for his $2.375 million in base salary with a roster bonus close to $550,000 this season.

The 30-year-old McCourty spent one season in Cleveland after playing the first eight years of his career with the Tennessee Titans. He made three interceptions in 14 games for the winless Browns last year while making 65 tackles and forcing two fumbles. Pro Football Focus gave him an 83.9 grade, which was above average. (For comparison, Stephon Gilmore got an 89.4 grade, and Malcolm Butler got a 79.2 grade.) He has 16 interceptions and 86 passes defensed in 122 career games, and he’s yet to play in a postseason game.

That playoff drought will likely come to an end if McCourty can stick on New England’s roster for the entire season.