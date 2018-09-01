NORTON (CBS) – People gathered Saturday night to honor a bull rider who died this week after being stepped on by the animal while training.

New England Rodeo organized a benefit for 35-year-old Evaldo DeSilva, was riding the training bull at the New England Rodeo on Wednesday.

DeSilva, who was wearing protective gear, fell from the bull onto the ground.

While on the ground, DeSilva was stepped on, and fatally injured.

Saturday’s rodeo helped raise money to cover funeral expenses for DeSilva’s family.