Filed Under:Evaldo DeSilva, Norton

NORTON (CBS) – People gathered Saturday night to honor a bull rider who died this week after being stepped on by the animal while training.

New England Rodeo organized a benefit for 35-year-old Evaldo DeSilva, was riding the training bull at the New England Rodeo on Wednesday.

evaldodesilva Norton Event Honors Bull Rider Killed After Being Trampled By Bull

Evaldo DeSilva. (Image Credit: New England Rodeo)

DeSilva, who was wearing protective gear, fell from the bull onto the ground.

While on the ground, DeSilva was stepped on, and fatally injured.

Saturday’s rodeo helped raise money to cover funeral expenses for DeSilva’s family.

