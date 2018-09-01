BOSTON (CBS) — Danny Etling is no longer a New England Patriot — at least for now.

The Patriots cut Etling on Saturday as they work to trim their roster to the league-mandated 53 players. But if Etling clears waivers, there’s a good chance he’ll end up on New England’s practice squad for the season.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal was first to report the news.

The Patriots drafted Etling in the seventh round out of LSU in April, but he didn’t get to do too much during training camp and in the preseason. He took just 20 snaps over the first three preseason games before playing the entire finale against the New York Giants. Etling completed 18 of his 32 passes for 157 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in New England’s 17-12 win to close the preseason, and he had the play of the game, an 86-yard scramble for a touchdown.

Other NFL teams will have until noon on Sunday to claim the quarterback. If he goes unclaimed the Patriots can put Etling on their practice squad, giving them the ability to groom him a little bit more throughout the season.