Filed Under:Local TV, Marcus Cannon, New England Patriots, NFL News

FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots are spending Saturday trimming their roster down. But news came out that the team will also be adding offensive lineman Marcus Cannon back into the mix when the regular season starts.

Jeff Howe of the Athletic reported that Cannon, who has missed the preseason with a leg injury, is expected to be cleared for Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

Howe speculated that the move could prevent the team from having to keep another offensive lineman on the roster. That would allow them to keep a player at another position.

