WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks about DACA with Marion Davis, Communications Director for the non-profit, non-partisan organization MIRA Coalition.
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
September 1, 2018
On Wednesday, September 5, it will be exactly a year from the official termination of the immigration program Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) – an American immigration policy that allows some individuals who were brought to the United States illegally as children, to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and become eligible for a work permit in the U.S. On this edition of Centro, we give you an update on this important program, which affects so many people, not just nationwide but locally as well. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Marion Davis, Communications Director for the non-profit, non-partisan organization MIRA Coalition. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
 
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
DACA
MIRA COALITION
(617) 350-5480
www.miracoalition.org
Twitter: @MIRAcoalition
FB: @MIRACoalition
Instagram: @mira_coalition
 
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

