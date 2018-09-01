September 1, 2018

On Wednesday, September 5, it will be exactly a year from the official termination of the immigration program Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) – an American immigration policy that allows some individuals who were brought to the United States illegally as children, to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and become eligible for a work permit in the U.S. On this edition of Centro, we give you an update on this important program, which affects so many people, not just nationwide but locally as well. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Marion Davis, Communications Director for the non-profit, non-partisan organization MIRA Coalition. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

DACA

MIRA COALITION

(617) 350-5480

www.miracoalition.org

Twitter: @MIRAcoalition

FB: @MIRACoalition

Instagram: @mira_coalition



CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

Facebook.com/Yadires

Twitter: @YadiresWBZ

Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.