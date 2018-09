WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A man in his 70s was struck and killed by an SUV while walking on Front Street, authorities said.

The pedestrian accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The driver of a Buick SUV that struck the man remained on scene, according to the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

Police closed down Front Street while crashed investigators worked at the scene. An ambulance also responded.

The crash remains under investigation.