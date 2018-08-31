BOSTON (CBS) – Labor Day weekend is here, considered the unofficial last weekend of the summer, but our Summer of Savings is not over. Here are some free events you can enjoy this weekend.

The 34th Annual Gloucester Schooner Festival kicks off with a block party on Main Street, Friday night at 6. On Saturday there are free events all day long, including a concert, boat parade of lights, and fireworks over Gloucester Harbor.

It is Military Appreciation Weekend at Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver. With a valid military id, all active military personnel and veterans will receive free admission. Their immediate family members will receive 50 percent off their admission. These tickets must be purchased at the gate and are not available online.

In Lawrence, you can head out to the Feast of Three Saints. The Original Drifters will be on the stage at 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by the Torchlight Procession and fireworks. There is a lot more live entertainment throughout the weekend – and don’t miss the cannoli eating contest. There is also free parking and free rides for the kids.