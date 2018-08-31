BOSTON (CBS) — It is the end of an era for one of the most disappointing draft picks of the Bill Belichick era.

Safety and special teamer Jordan Richards has been traded to the Atlanta Falcons, according to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

#Patriots are trading safety Jordan Richards to the Falcons, according to a league source. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 31, 2018

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that the Patriots will receive a conditional draft pick in return, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adding that it’s a conditional seventh-round pick.

Jordan Richards to the Falcons for a conditional draft pick, per source. @globejimmcbride had it first. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 31, 2018

It’s a conditional 7th rounder going back… lot a lot of trades today https://t.co/pxNgiMW4aZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2018

The Patriots reached in the 2015 draft to select Richards in the second round (64th overall) out of Stanford. Since then, Richards has failed to live up to the expectations of a second-round pick.

His performance during Super Bowl XLII — a performance which came while Malcolm Butler was kept on the sideline due to a coach’s decision — was poor, and it will now go down as his final performance in a Patriots uniform.

In three seasons, Richards recorded 49 total tackles (40 solo tackles) in 41 regular-season games. He didn’t record any sacks or interceptions, though he did force two fumbles.

According to Howe, Nick Foles was 2-for-2 for 74 yards when targeting Richards in the Eagles’ Super Bowl win.

Richards never really established any sort of role as a defensive player. He played in 22 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps in 2015, 2 percent in 2016, and 26 percent last year. He did, though, carve out a role on special teams, playing 51 percent of the team’s special teams snaps as a rookie, 34 percent in his second year and 69 percent last season.

Richards was projected to be a sixth- or seventh-round pick heading into the 2015 draft, so it was surprising to see Belichick select him in the second round. With the disappointing end to his three-ear Patriots career, Richards will join the likes of Ras-I Dowling and Tavon Wilson as “reach” defensive back picks for Belichick that did not work out.