BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron was back on the ice for the Boston Bruins Friday morning, lacing up the skates for the team’s captains practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

While Bergeron will likely miss some games during the preseason, he’s hoping to be out there when the puck drops on the new Bruins season Oct. 3 against the Washington Capitals.

“That’s the goal right now,” Bergeron told reporters on Friday.

Bergeron participated in some light drills on Friday, but did not take part in three-on-three or four-on-four scrimmages as he continues to recover from the groin surgery he had in June. He said he will not be joining the team for their trip to China next month, which will include a pair of preseason games against the Calgary Flames, but he hopes to knock off some rust toward the end of the exhibition season.

“At the tail end of it I’d like to get a few games before starting the season. That’s, I guess, the game plan and we’ll see how it goes week-by-week,” he said. “Hopefully I can keep improving like I am right now.”

Bergeron tallied 30 goals and 33 assists in 64 games last season, adding another 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in Boston’s 11 playoff games.