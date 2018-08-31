Filed Under:Local TV, Norton

NORTON (CBS) – A bull rider died this week in Norton after being stepped on by the animal while training.

Evaldo DeSilva, 35, was riding the training bull at the New England Rodeo on Wednesday. DeSilva, who was wearing protective gear, fell from the bull onto the ground.

evaldodesilva Rider Killed After Being Stepped On By Bull At Norton Rodeo

Evaldo DeSilva. (Image Credit: New England Rodeo)

While on the ground, DeSilva was stepped on, causing fatal injuries.

“The incident remains under investigation by Norton Police, however it appears that it was a tragic accident and that no foul play was involved,” police said.

New England Rodeo is holding a fundraising event in DeSilva’s honor on Saturday.

