  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    View All Programs
By Paul Burton
Filed Under:Jack Middlemiss, Joseph Middlemiss Big Heart Foundation, Local TV, Paul Burton

DRACUT (CBS) – Thanks to an anonymous donor’s act of kindness, Jack Middlemiss has a second chance at life.

Jack was born with a heart disease called cardiomyopathy. It’s the same disease that his brother Joseph died from at age six, just 30 days after Jack was born.

His parents, Kate and Scott Middlemiss, knew that Jack was on the same path.

“We were counting down the days thinking we only have until he is six to get him better, to get him a new heart,” said Scott.

jack2 5 Year Old Jack Middlemiss Has A New Chance At Life Thanks To Heart Transplant

Jack Middlemiss. (WBZ-TV)

The Middlemiss family doesn’t have to wait any more. Jack had a heart transplant at Boston Children’s Hospital in February, and is well on the road to recovery.

Jack turned five last week. Now he gets to enjoy things he never did before.

“Just this exuberance, this spark in him that he didn’t necessarily have before,” said Kate.

In 2016, Jack stole everyone’s heart when he ran across the Boston Marathon finish line with Scott.

scott31 5 Year Old Jack Middlemiss Has A New Chance At Life Thanks To Heart Transplant

Jack Middlemiss crosses Boston Marathon finish line (WBZ-TV)

It’s been about seven months since his transplant, and Jack still has a long journey ahead. But so far, all reports are good for Jack.

“He’s been a brave, tough, very resilient boy, but we are on a different path,” Kate said.

heart 5 Year Old Jack Middlemiss Has A New Chance At Life Thanks To Heart Transplant

Kate Middlemiss with her son Jack following his heart transplant. (Image Credit: Middlemiss Family)

On September 22, the Middlemiss family will host the 5th Annual Middlemiss Big Heart 5K to help raise money for the Joseph Middlemiss Big Heart Foundation, which helps other cardiac patients.

“The biggest thing we do is spread acts of kindness in Joe’s memory around the world,” said Scott.

jack3 5 Year Old Jack Middlemiss Has A New Chance At Life Thanks To Heart Transplant

Jack Middlemiss with his father Scott. (Photo credit: Paul Burton – WBZ-TV)

An anonymous donor shared the ultimate act of kindness with the Middlemiss family by donating Jack’s new heart.

“This gift of a new heart, a donor really gives him a new chance at life,” Kate told WBZ-TV.

And that is a bittersweet gift for the Middlemiss family.

“We know that for him to live and for him to have a happy life, another child had to pass away,” said Scott. “We don’t know the circumstances, but we do know there’s another set of parents who were in the same situation we were five years ago that were dealing with the loss of a child. They made that decision during their grief and made that ultimate sacrifice and selfless gift and gave our son another chance. We’re forever grateful for that and that’s not lost on us. We understand their pain and their suffering. For them to bring us this joy means so much to us.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s