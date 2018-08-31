  • WBZ TVOn Air

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (CBS) – Two more cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been confirmed since Thursday, for a total of 14 confirmed cases of the disease in the popular beach town of Hampton.

The latest cases announced Friday are associated with Ashworth Avenue between Island Path and M Street in Hampton, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

hampton beach Two More Legionnaires Cases Confirmed In Hampton, NH

Hampton Beach, N.H. (WBZ-TV)

On Thursday, 83-year-old Carl Forsman told WBZ-TV that he spent six days in the hospital earlier this summer for Legionnaire’s disease.

Federal, state and local public health officials “have been conducting environmental testing to identify a potential source of the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease,” the department said in a statement Friday afternoon.

“Samples collected have been sent to the CDC laboratory in Atlanta; preliminary results from lab testing are expected to be available in the next one to two weeks,” the statement said.

