OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (AP) — Some Maine residents have gotten a stinky start to their Labor Day weekend.

Authorities say a thousand dead fish washed up Friday along the coast of Old Orchard Beach.

The Maine Department of Resources says the fish are likely menhaden, also called pogies. The department says the fish were either killed in a feeding frenzy by another fish, or killed by a commercial fishing operation that couldn’t get all of them into a boat.

The town is responsible for removing the fish from the beach.

