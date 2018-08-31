CHICOPEE (CBS) – Students at a high school in western Massachusetts were placed in lockdown and are being dismissed while police investigate a report of a suspicious person in the building.

Chicopee Comprehensive High School was placed in lockdown around 2 p.m. on Friday. Police said the school office received a report of a suspicious person walking around.

Local and State Police responded to search the facility. About an hour later, police said students are being released to a relocation point.

“I would like to stress that there is no danger to any students at this time,” police said.

Parents are being asked not to come to school grounds.

No further information is currently available.