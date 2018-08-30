  • WBZ TVOn Air

WORCESTER (CBS) — A convicted sex offender is set to appear in court Thursday on a murder charge related to a body found in a burning car at Hope Cemetery in Worcester last December. Steven Foley, 56, of Northboro, has already pleaded not guilty to charges of burning a motor vehicle and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

steven foley sorb pic 1 Sex Offender Charged With Murder Of Woman Found Dead In Burned Out Car

Steven Foley. (Photo credit: Sex Offender Registry Board)

The body of 60-year-old Cynthia Webb of Sterling was found in the burned-out car December 12. Foley initially was not criminally charged in connection with her death.

worcester bodytruck Sex Offender Charged With Murder Of Woman Found Dead In Burned Out Car

A burned car found in a Worcester cemetery with a body inside, Dec. 12, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

At a previous court appearance, prosecutors said Webb worked as a dancer at a club and had been seen with Foley before she died. Surveillance video also allegedly shows Foley meet up with Webb in Worcester, then get in her car and drive it. The same car is later seen entering the cemetery and Foley is eventually seen walking out of the graveyard.

Foley is a Level 3 sex offender who was convicted of rape three times in the 1980’s.

