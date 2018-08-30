SEABROOK, N.H. (CBS) – A fatal crash in Seabrook, New Hampshire is now being investigated as a suspicious death.

Police were called to Pine Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday what they said was a “motor vehicle accident involving pedestrians.” Investigators said at least one person died, but no other details about the crash have been released yet.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoff Ward told WBZ-TV the death is “suspicious.”

Mailboxes, shrubs and part of a fence were knocked down in the crash.