BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski was not the only Patriots tight end to rework his contract on Thursday. But the occasion was a bit less celebratory for Dwayne Allen.

Unlike Gronkowski, Allen agreed to a contract that will pay him less than what he was due to make, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Yates reported that Allen agreed to a pay reduction from the $4.5 million he was due for the 2018 season, though he did not report the specific pay cut amount.

Per @FieldYates, the Patriots and TE Dwayne Allen have agreed to a reworked contract, reducing his compensation for 2018. Allen was due $4.5M with a $5M cap number, which will now be lowered. Allen spent a lot of time this offseason around stadium. Viewed as top locker-room guy. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 30, 2018

Allen, 28, caught just 10 passes for 86 yards and one touchdown last year, his first in New England. He had averaged 27 receptions, 303 yards and five touchdowns per season over the previous three years.

But the tight end was an effective and reliable blocker, most obviously on the Dion Lewis run that sealed the Patriots’ victory in last year’s AFC Championship Game, and Bill Belichick clearly wanted to keep the player on the roster.

With roster cuts looming on Saturday afternoon, Allen likely faced the choice of taking this pay cut or taking his chances as a free agent a week before the 2018 season begins.