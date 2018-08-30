BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski — with his shiny, new, reworked contract — is solidified as the No. 1 tight end on the Patriots. But for those hoping to learn more about one of his backups in Thursday night’s preseason finale, they won’t get the chance.

Jacob Hollister won’t play Thursday night in New Jersey against the Giants. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the absence is due to “health/rehab reasons.”

While several Patriots are not expected to be in action tonight due to coach's decision, here are some who aren't expected to play due to health/rehab reasons: OT Marcus Cannon, RB Sony Michel, TE Jacob Hollister, C/G Luke Bowanko, TE Ryan Izzo, LB Harvey Langi, RB Rex Burkhead. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 30, 2018

For Hollister, it may be minor — as it was reported to be last week. But it’s nevertheless not encouraging for a second-year player to miss the final two weeks of the preseason due to injury, no matter how minor it may be.

Hollister, 24, played in the Patriots’ first two preseason games this summer, recording three receptions for 29 yards. Last year in the preseason finale vs. the Giants, he caught four passes for 26 yards and a touchdown. He’d go on to catch just four passes for 42 yards in the regular season, but he’s been figured to be capable of taking a step forward in 2018.

In addition to Gronkowski and Hollister, the Patriots have Dwayne Allen, Will Tye and seventh-round pick Ryan Izzo on their depth chart at tight end. Reiss reported that Izzo also will not be playing on Thursday.